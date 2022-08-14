Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire

The experienced renaissance faire attendees say North Dakota’s first fair has had a great turnout.
ND's First Annual Renaissance Faire
ND's First Annual Renaissance Faire(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts.

People came from all over the state, and some from around the country, to see the excitement of North Dakota’s First Annual Renaissance Festival.

“This is a peasant outfit. It’s from the 1600′s, probably more Williamsburg than renaissance or post-renaissance,” says Linnea Prefontaine who came all the way from Massachusetts.

Everyone was able to take part or sit back and watch all the excitement.

“I am a sleight of hand, comedy magician. I started as a street performer in New Orleans and fell into the renaissance faire circuit in 2015. So, I’ve been doing it for about... Years,” says performer Connor O’Carrig.

They say they have just as much fun performing as those who come to watch.

“Today, I’m in charge of the maze of wonders. We have a dragon in there. He’s chased me out of my maze and home, and I have to figure out where he’s hiding treasure because I would like to take just a little bit of that,” says one performer named Salamander.

“It really means a lot to me to bring people together and put smiles on their faces,” says O’Carrig.

The experienced renaissance fair attendees say North Dakota’s first fair has had a great turnout.

“I hope that all of the people because I do a lot of different things around here, I hope we put our best foot forward. So, people will feel like coming back next year. We intend on coming back next year. We really love Fargo,” says O’Carrig.

If you missed out today, don’t worry. The fair will continue through tomorrow and oitpen up shop again next Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stark County armed robbery suspect
Stark County authorities search for armed robbery suspect
Big & Rich concert WF 8/11
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
Totten Trails in Coleharbor, ND
Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Rolla grain elevator
Historic grain elevator in Rolla comes down

Latest News

Photo: Kari Schmidt
City of Mandan seeks Premiere Sponsor for flower project
Clairmont Family Conservation Park
Conservationists look forward to bringing in native grasses to Clairmont Family Conservation Park
2022 Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk
Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk raises money for American Heart Association
Grant proposal submissions open for honey bee research and promotion in ND