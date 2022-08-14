Grant proposal submissions open for honey bee research and promotion in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is looking for grant proposals for finding solutions to honey bee health issues and for honey promotion.

Applicants can submit proposals for research priorities like improving queen and drone honey bee reproductive health, optimizing nutrition for health and survival, and mite controls.

Grant research will help educate North Dakota honey producers create a healthier hive.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.