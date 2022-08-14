Conservationists look forward to bringing in native grasses to Clairmont Family Conservation Park

Clairmont Family Conservation Park
Clairmont Family Conservation Park(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Aug. 13, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A multi-year restoration project on 117 acres of land in Bismarck is making headway.

Plans for the Clairmont Family Conservation Park near Burnt Boat Drive and Clairmont Road were unveiled in March. Since then, conservationists have been hard at work.

“We have prepped the seedbed for native grass restoration that will be seeded this fall or early next spring. And expect to see native grasses starting to express themselves around this time next year,” said Tanner Gue, manager of conservation programs for Ducks Unlimited.

The wetland restoration is expected to begin this fall or early next year.

Along with natural restoration, the area is to become a nature-based park managed by Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

