City of Mandan seeks Premiere Sponsor for flower project

Photo: Kari Schmidt
Photo: Kari Schmidt(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is looking for a sponsor to ensure their 2023 Mandan Flowers program brightens sidewalks once again.

The program started in 2019 with just a few hanging baskets along Main Street but has since grown to include 40 hanging flower baskets and four planters. The program brings a sense of beauty to downtown Mandan and city leaders said they hear positive feedback.

People that live here love seeing them. Just driving down Main Street in Mandan you notice them. I think it definitely does help brighten someone’s day and I just think it also helps brighten someone’s day and it helps bring people to Mandan and experience downtown and the many great things that are happening downtown,” said Kari Schmidt the Communications and Community Service Coordinator with the City of Mandan.

The premier sponsorship costs $5,000 and they will be recognized on the city’s website, social media and in the electronic newsletter, the Mandan Messenger. They will also be honored with a plaque engraved with their name and installed at Mandan City Hall.

