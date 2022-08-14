City of Mandan reconstructing Cemetery Road

Cemetery Road
Cemetery Road(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is planning to reconstruct Cemetery Road.

The road, located near Union Cemetery, is the main access point for an area used by the city for snow storage. Due to years of traffic from heavy snow removal vehicles, the asphalt road is in need of repair. The project will be finished prior to snowfall, with additional chip seal work planned for next summer.

It’s estimated to cost about $1.2 million, which will be paid through special assessment to the City. It will increase the City’s mill levy by almost 1 mill per year, and is a 20-year assessment.

