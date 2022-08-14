Britta Curl to join USA Collegiate Women’s Select team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - USA Hockey announced the roster for the United States Collegiate Women’s Select team, and Bismarck’s Britta Curl will be suiting up once again for the red, white, and blue.

Normally called the “U.S. Under-22 Women’s Select”, this year’s team is comprised of players with collegiate eligibility. The name change is because the event did not take place the past two years, and allows older athletes to compete.

Curl is entering her ninth stint with a USA-affiliated team. She was set to join the Olympic Team this past winter, but a positive COVID test just before flying overseas forced her out of the opportunity.

In 26 games with a USA-affiliated team, Curl has scored five times, totaling 14 points.

The team is set to compete in a three-game series in Canada, August 17, 18, and 20.

