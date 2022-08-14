Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk raises money for American Heart Association

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the CDC, one person dies every 34 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.

Dozens walked around the North Dakota State Capitol Grounds Saturday to promote heart health, raise donations and celebrate heart and stroke survivors.

The American Heart Association will use the money raised from the 2022 Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk for research, CPR training, advocacy and to promote heart health.

“It’s important for all of us to have heart health in our mindset because it’s one of the largest killers of individuals from a health perspective, and if we don’t take care of our heart and be healthy and do what is necessary, we’re all going to live a short life,” said Mike Schmitz, Bismarck mayor.

The walk raised close to $17,000 of its $25,000 goal.

