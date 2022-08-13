Sen. Kevin Cramer visits North Dakota prison to learn about living and working conditions of inmates

By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, paid a visit to the North Dakota State Penitentiary Thursday to see how the state’s prison functions.

He spoke with the Prison Fellowship Academy, the Restoring Promises Unit and Rough Rider Industries, all of which are designed to improve living and working conditions of incarcerated individuals.

“By treating individuals with dignity, they demonstrate each person has value. By providing skills training, they add value to their clients and the community,” said Cramer.

Incarcerated individuals working in Rough Rider Industries learn to make goods from furniture to signs.

