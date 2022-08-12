Watford City’s Ribfest delivers plenty of food and entertainment

Watford City’s Ribfest
Watford City’s Ribfest(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s the biggest celebration of the year as people gather to Watford City’s Main Street for the “Best of the West Ribfest.”

The annual celebration has companies competing to see who can make the best ribs.

More than 20 groups are competing, each required to cook at least 200 pounds. Ribfest committee member Jessie Veeder Scofield said the event brings in many people from the region.

“We attract almost 10,000 people to the street by the end of the night. It’s pretty incredible. That’s like the size of our town on our street,” said Scofield.

The grand prize includes a $1,000 cash award and the coveted “Best of the West Ribfest” trophy.

Besides the food, the night is capped off with a free concert featuring several bands including Wade Hayes, Jamie O’Neal, Ricochet, Chloe Fredericks, and Love & Theft.

