Totten Trails is offering gas cheaper than many other stations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster.

At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing people away from their own towns to fill up with the cheapest gas prices around. Totten Trail owner, Tim Aman says he can keep the prices low because he doesn’t run a convenience store, and he goes through a lot of fuel.

“As the market and prices drop, I can drop my prices just a little bit quicker than other people,” said Aman.

A truck comes to the station every other day, delivering 10 thousand gallons of gas. The station goes through anywhere from five to eight thousand gallons per day.

“Came through Minot; they’re way higher in gas prices. So I don’t know why that is. It is like 22 cents higher up there,” said Mac Petroy of Bismarck.

The word of lower gas prices has spread through the surrounding areas. When the prices drop, a line of cars show up waiting to fill. People even bring several gas cans to take home.

“She says make sure you fill up at Totten Trail because the prices are lower here,” said Nycole Magnson of Minot.

The drive from Bismarck to Totten Trail the difference in gas prices is visible. In Washburn it’s about 20 cents higher than it is at Totten Trail. In Underwood its about 10 cents.

“People will drive a long ways for five cents,” said Aman.

Gas was $3.74 at Totten Trail, compared to $3.96 in Washburn, $3.89 in Underwood and Bismarck. At Totten Trail, I’m Bella Kraft for your news leader.

Totten Trail also sells bait and showers on the honor system. Users simply pay at an unmanned station.

