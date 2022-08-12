Stark County authorities search for armed robbery suspect

Stark County armed robbery suspect
Stark County armed robbery suspect(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KQCD) - Authorities in Stark County are looking for the man they believe used a handgun to rob the County Line Truck Stop early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the truck stop in the north part of the county just before 1:30 a.m. but the suspect had already run off.

They’re looking for a man in his 40s or 50s, who is white and has light brown or dark blonde hair. They believe the man is about six feet tall.

He was wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved button work shirt, faded blue jeans, tan boots, a grey hat and a black surgical face mask.

They believe he is armed with a small caliber, silver handgun. If you see him, authorities ask you not to approach him.

The Dickinson Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in securing the scene of the armed robbery.

If you have any information, call 701-456-7620.

