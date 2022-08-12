Senator John Hoeven talks inflation, agriculture in northwest North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - As the US House votes to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, North Dakota Senator John Hoeven met with people in Williams County to hear about how inflation is affecting them.

Several topics were discussed at a roundtable hosted by the Williston Chamber of Commerce, including rising ag prices, supply chain issues, workforce, and energy costs. Hoeven warned that passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will not alleviate high prices.

“By increasing taxes on companies and businesses that produce the goods and services, as well as taxing things like methane, [Democrats] are increasing the cost of energy at a time we need to bring it down,” said Hoeven.

One part of the Inflation Reduction Act calls for the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents. Hoeven said that will negatively impact small business owners.

“You know they are going to go after our small businesses, and that is the absolute wrong thing to do. Our small businesses are the backbone of our commerce here in North Dakota and across the country,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven added that one of the best solutions is to improve domestic oil and gas production, which can be done in the Bakken.

All 50 republican senators voted against the Inflation Reduction Act Sunday. The bill passed after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote. Democrats say the bill will lower inflation, while helping invest in green energy and lowering prescription drug prices.

Hoeven also visited Watford City to speak with the McKenzie County Grazers, discussing their concerns.

