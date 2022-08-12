Oil spill reported in Dunn County

By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says about 180 barrels of crude oil spilled from a bulk oil tank in Dunn County.

It happened about 3.5 miles northeast of Killdeer on a Leland Oil and Gas well pad.

Investigators say a portion of it leaked off the well pad, but did not impact surface water areas.

The company has begun cleanup efforts as state inspectors are monitoring the work.

