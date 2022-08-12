Minotauros assistant coach leaving Minot, accepts position with NCAA Division I team

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Minotauros assistant coach Connor Mauro is leaving Minot, the team announced Thursday night.

Mauro joined the team in May and accepted a position at an NCAA Division I program to be named, the announcement said.

“I want to thank the entire Tauros organization, especially (Head Coach) Cody (Campbell), for the opportunity they gave me. It’s very bittersweet for me but I’m extremely grateful for my time spent in Minot and excited for the next chapter,” said Mauro.

Campbell credits Mauro with helping assemble the roster for the upcoming season.

“We couldn’t be happier for Connor, to get an opportunity to work at the NCAA D1 level was his goal when he came to Minot and he was able to accomplish that in a short time frame,” said Campbell.

The team does not intend to fill the coaching vacancy.

The Tauros’ regular season begins September 23 against the North Iowa Bulls at MAYSA Arena.

