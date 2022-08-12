Minot staff planning ahead for 2023

MINOT, N.D. - Minot City staff continued a series of online open Q&A sessions today talking about plans for the general government.

The challenge with making a city budget, according to staff, is needing to predict the future up to 18 months in advance.

“Just trying to predict what the cost of items will be. We’ve seen quite an increase in not only fuel costs. But other items that we need to do the business that we do, like cleaning streets. So salt and sand we’re forecasting significant increases in those items,” said David Lakefield, City Finance.

They say several increases in the budget came from increases like those and higher utility costs. The city is looking at a little more than a one mill increase. Health insurance costs came in lower than expected, so the city council will have to decide what to do with the money that frees up.

“What’s the best use of that? Should they invest it in projects? Should they use it for property tax relief? What should they do with that?” said Harold Stewart, city manager.

There will be a first reading of the budget Sept. 19.

There will be one more Q&A session on Aug. 16 about public works.

