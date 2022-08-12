Høstfest leadership: replacement acts confirmed, to be announced next week

Høstfest
Høstfest(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Aug. 12, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with Norsk Høstfest announced on social media Friday it had replacement acts confirmed for its 2022 festival which kicks off late next month, after headliners Lady A and Toby Keith had to pull out.

Festival organizers said the new entertainers for the Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 night shows will be announced next Friday, Aug. 19, and tickets for those shows will go on sale that same day at 10 a.m.

They said single day festival admission tickets will also go on sale Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., which includes admission to the festival but not to Great Hall day or night concerts.

In June, Toby Keith announced he was cancelling his remaining shows for 2022 due to a cancer diagnosis, Earlier this month, Lady A made a similar announcement, postponing its tour for the rest of the year after its singer Charles Kelley “embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

Ticketholders were given the option of keeping their tickets for the replacement act, or requesting a refund.

