Future site of Williston Water World announced

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s future outdoor pool finally has a home.

The Williston Pool Action Committee announced Friday that Williston Water World will be located behind Cutting Field, once home to the Williston Coyotes. The City of Williston owns the land, which was appraised as a $1.3 million donation.

The property already has an existing parking lot which will help lower the overall cost of the project.

The committee said they are nearing the halfway point of their fundraising goal, with roughly $3.25 million raised so far and are currently meeting with architects to hopefully finalize plans in the coming months.

They said the goal is to break ground sometime next year.

