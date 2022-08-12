Future site of Williston Water World announced

Williston Water World
Williston Water World(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s future outdoor pool finally has a home.

The Williston Pool Action Committee announced Friday that Williston Water World will be located behind Cutting Field, once home to the Williston Coyotes. The City of Williston owns the land, which was appraised as a $1.3 million donation.

The property already has an existing parking lot which will help lower the overall cost of the project.

The committee said they are nearing the halfway point of their fundraising goal, with roughly $3.25 million raised so far and are currently meeting with architects to hopefully finalize plans in the coming months.

They said the goal is to break ground sometime next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stark County armed robbery suspect
Stark County authorities search for armed robbery suspect
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
Fargo School Board meeting on August 9, 2022.
Fargo Public Schools to no longer begin its meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance
Cara Mund
Race for U.S. House of Representatives: incumbent and challenger responds to Cara Mund
News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance

Latest News

North Dakota fake IDs
Bismarck, Mandan bars recover fake IDs with new scanners
Oil spill reported
Oil spill reported in Dunn County
Stark County armed robbery suspect
Stark County authorities search for armed robbery suspect
10PM Sportscast 8/11/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/11/2022