Williston Basin School District rolls out red carpet to welcome new teachers

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The start of school is less than two weeks away for the Williston Basin School District. On Thursday, they welcomed their new teachers in what they hope will become a new tradition.

Nearly 50 teachers were greeted by cheers and applause Thursday morning as the district rolled out the red carpet to welcome them. This batch of teachers include those starting out their careers.

“I’m super excited and kind of nervous to have my first classroom since I have all different grades to manage, but I’m excited and it should be good,” said Bethany Poindexter, Special Education teacher at Rickard Elementary.

Others, like High School PE and Health teacher Quinn McGlothlin, have taught in other districts and are looking for a new opportunity.

“I had a lot of good teachers growing up, so I thought I would enjoy that career path. So far it has panned out and become my calling, so I enjoy it every day,” said McGlothlin, who previously taught at Plentywood, Montana.

They are all excited for the year to start, and most importantly, meet their students.

“The main thing on my plate right now is to just get my classroom done and finished, then I’m full sail ahead,” said Dusti Seidel, 2nd Grade teacher at Rickard Elementary.

“I’m worried about the classroom, but I’m excited to see all the students and learn their names,” said Kasy Swallers, 3rd Grade teacher at Rickard.

As the nation deals with a shortage of teachers, Curriculum Director Victoria Arneson says the idea of the “Red Carpet Rollout” is to give teachers a good start to their new careers.

“We really wanted to welcome them to the district and let them know that we are so appreciative and so excited to have them. This district is changing, and things are going well with (Superintendent) Dr. Faidley in charge. Things are going to move forward in a positive manner,” said Arneson.

Her hope, like many leaders in the district, is that these teachers will have a very long and successful career in Williston.

Teacher in-service begins August 18, with the first day of school starting on Tuesday, August 23.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.