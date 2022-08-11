Williston Basin School District to form committee on business manager hiring

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is moving quickly to hire a new business manager.

On Monday, the board voted to form a committee consisting of Superintendent Richard Faidley, President Chris Jundt, board member Sarah Williams, Williston Finance Director Hercules Cummings, HR Director Judy Billehus, Purchasing Agent Erin Bearce, and a representative with the Williston Education Association.

They will be tasked with vetting the candidates and setting up interviews. Faidley says the work done by his administrative team will put the new hire in a good position.

“We’ve done a lot of work as you can see by the extensive amount of information that was put together for the board in the preliminary budget to be at a place where the new business manager can step in and take over and have a positive experience,” said Faidley.

Faidley says his hope is to have a candidate presented to the board next month.

He is currently working to see if an accounting firm would be able to cover the position in the interim.

