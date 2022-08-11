Williston Basin School District to form committee on business manager hiring

Williston Basin School District looking for a business manager
Williston Basin School District looking for a business manager(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is moving quickly to hire a new business manager.

On Monday, the board voted to form a committee consisting of Superintendent Richard Faidley, President Chris Jundt, board member Sarah Williams, Williston Finance Director Hercules Cummings, HR Director Judy Billehus, Purchasing Agent Erin Bearce, and a representative with the Williston Education Association.

They will be tasked with vetting the candidates and setting up interviews. Faidley says the work done by his administrative team will put the new hire in a good position.

“We’ve done a lot of work as you can see by the extensive amount of information that was put together for the board in the preliminary budget to be at a place where the new business manager can step in and take over and have a positive experience,” said Faidley.

Faidley says his hope is to have a candidate presented to the board next month.

He is currently working to see if an accounting firm would be able to cover the position in the interim.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
Attorneys have been asked to submit arguments for Isaak's appeal.
ND Supreme Court asks attorneys to submit arguments to dismiss or suspend Chad Isaak’s appeal
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Direct flights from XWA Williston to Las Vegas set to start in September.
Williston to Vegas: Sun Country to provide direct flights starting September 8

Latest News

Derwin Andrews Charged
Detroit man in custody after police say they found hundreds of fentanyl pills
Clock Collection
Nelson brothers display clock collection at Dickinson museum
Day of Caring
United Way’s Day of Caring in Bismarck-Mandan
evng spts
Evening Sportscast 8/10/22