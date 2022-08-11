VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged

Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94. (Source: WISN, WISCONSIN DOT, BROADCASTIFY, STILL PHOTO-VERN HICKS, CNN)
By Nick Bohr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A flatbed truck lost several portable toilets while traveling in Wisconsin, leaving drivers trying to dodge them on a highway.

“I see a porta-potty flying back at me, and I tried my best to swerve out of the way, but it hit my driver’s side, causing me to pull over,” said driver Alex Hilario.

Another driver, Vern Hicks, said the items on the highway seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“I didn’t know what it was at first until I hit it and thought, ‘I just hit a porta-john in the middle of I-94,’” Hicks said.

According to Hicks, his car had serious damage and might have to be totaled.

Authorities responded to the incident, shutting down a portion of the highway to clear the portable toilets.

According to officials, four damaged cars had to be towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
KFYR's Cliff Naylor was presented the "Pioneer Award" at the North Dakota Broadcasters...
KFYR’s Cliff Naylor receives ‘Pioneer Award’
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Cara Mund
Race for U.S. House of Representatives: incumbent and challenger responds to Cara Mund
Renaissance Zone expires
Bismarck Renaissance Zone expires, what that means for downtown development

Latest News

Early childhood education
State offering incentives for early childhood education providers
File: Backpacks at "fill the bus" event
Fill the Bus starts next week
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say