United Way’s Day of Caring in Bismarck-Mandan

By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -If you drove around Bismarck-Mandan today, you probably saw volunteers participating in the United Way’s Day of Caring.

Hundreds of volunteers assisted dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout the community, including the Central Dakota Humane Society as they prepare for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

“We have our Dog Days Deals Rummage Sale coming up, which is always in the dog days of August. And there’s no way we could do this project without the United Way Day of Caring volunteers,” said Cameo Skager, communications and development director for Central Dakota Humane Society.

Every year, MSA United Way volunteers save the nonprofit community in Bismarck hundreds of thousands of dollars by donating their time and supplies. This year, they recruited more than 700 volunteers to go out and help 60 different non-profit partners and churches

