Swim Camp in Bismarck for children with disabilities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Swimming is just one pastime kids love. For some children with special needs, loud, busy pool atmospheres can be overwhelming. That’s why the second annual I can Swim Camp gives children with all abilities the opportunity to learn in a fun environment.

These are just some kids at the second annual swim camp.

“This camp is basically an incredible opportunity to teach those who might not be able to get swimming lessons. How to swim in the water, to enjoy the water, to be comfortable in it,” said Matthew Poppe, Director of I Can Swim Camp.

The week-long camp gives children an opportunity for a more catered approach to swim lessons with volunteer coaches.

“I chose to volunteer today because I really enjoy teaching kids how to swim, and then I just love seeing them smile whenever they know that they can do what they can do,” said Madyson Tivis, a volunteer.

Rachael Lubale is another volunteer helping to ensure the kids get one-on-one time to help them learn.

“It’s really cool just to see all their smiles. Some kids are uncomfortable at first, but when they make improvements, it’s like the smile is wider than it ever has been before, and so it’s really great,” said Rachael Lubale, a volunteer.

The volunteers participating are aware of additional care or modifications to help children reach their best potential in the pool.

“I think this camp is amazing because my son obviously loves to swim , and the challenges to get him in other classes, with kids that don’t have special needs and having a staff that’s able to understand. Maybe the noises are bothering him, or he doesn’t want to do this, or things like that,” said Dee Neustel.

“The way it works is a lot more kind of slow and steady, careful, therapeutic. We make sure to cater to a child’s individual needs,” said Poppe.

By the end of the week, the goal is for the kids to leave a little more comfortable in the water and with smiles on their faces.

The program I Can Swim is a branch of a larger organization, I can Shine. I can Shine helps people of all walks of life, bike, swim, and dance through inclusive camps.

