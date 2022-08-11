State offering incentives for early childhood education providers

Early childhood education
Early childhood education
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state is offering new incentives for people working at jobs in early childhood education.

The Department of Human Services is offering up to $3,600 for people who work directly with children in licensed childcare settings through incentives and stipend payments. Program administrators said they hope it’ll encourage people to enter the field and to retain valuable employees.

“It is also to provide those opportunities for childcare providers that are currently working in the field, because we know that the job they’re doing is important. And childcare also leads to other people in the workforce being able to do their job as well,” said Jennifer Prince, professional development administrator, N.D. Department of Human Services Early Childhood Services Division.

To participate, individuals need to be members of North Dakota’s early childhood workforce registry, which currently has over 6,400 members. Funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, which was a federal law that passed Congress in 2021.

