Sheriff's office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT
MONROE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with something adorable.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants assistance naming its newest K-9, an 11-week-old German Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office says their puppy crime fighter is currently known as Puppy Doe, but Sheriff Eddie Cathey is asking for a bit of help with the dog’s official name.

To help the process, the department shared some details about the puppy. The little guy likes long walks in the park, rolling around in the grass, public displays of affection, tearing up new tennis balls, prefers his toys thrown overhand and hails from a family of service dogs.

The sheriff’s department said it will take names until 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on its Facebook post in the comment section.

Sheriff Cathey said the names of “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out.

