Rugby football players “mad” after missing playoffs past two seasons

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Rugby Panthers football team has been within reaching distance of the playoffs for the past two seasons.

In 2020, the Panthers lost a tiebreaker game. Last year, the team finished 11 yards short of a playoff berth, losing to Nedrose on the final drive of the last game of the season.

“It makes me mad. I just want to come back and do better this year. It’s a lot of extra motivation for us seniors. I think people around town think that we can have a pretty good football team this year,” said Erik Foster, a senior wide receiver and free safety.

Rugby returns 14 seniors, including quarterback Brody Schneibel, who missed the beginning of last season rehabbing an ACL tear.

“Nothing against our seniors from last year, but I think the seniors this year know how to pump it up a little bit better, not to toot my own horn or anything we’re pretty good at it,” said Dylan Bartsch, a senior offensive and defensive lineman.

Dylan predicted the Panthers will be strongest on defense. They open the season against Harvey on Aug. 19 in Rugby.

