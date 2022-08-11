Rugby football players “mad” after missing playoffs past two seasons

Rugby football players
Rugby football players(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Rugby Panthers football team has been within reaching distance of the playoffs for the past two seasons.

In 2020, the Panthers lost a tiebreaker game. Last year, the team finished 11 yards short of a playoff berth, losing to Nedrose on the final drive of the last game of the season.

“It makes me mad. I just want to come back and do better this year. It’s a lot of extra motivation for us seniors. I think people around town think that we can have a pretty good football team this year,” said Erik Foster, a senior wide receiver and free safety.

Rugby returns 14 seniors, including quarterback Brody Schneibel, who missed the beginning of last season rehabbing an ACL tear.

“Nothing against our seniors from last year, but I think the seniors this year know how to pump it up a little bit better, not to toot my own horn or anything we’re pretty good at it,” said Dylan Bartsch, a senior offensive and defensive lineman.

Dylan predicted the Panthers will be strongest on defense. They open the season against Harvey on Aug. 19 in Rugby.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
KFYR's Cliff Naylor was presented the "Pioneer Award" at the North Dakota Broadcasters...
KFYR’s Cliff Naylor receives ‘Pioneer Award’
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Cara Mund
Race for U.S. House of Representatives: incumbent and challenger responds to Cara Mund
Renaissance Zone expires
Bismarck Renaissance Zone expires, what that means for downtown development

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 8/10/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/11/2022
sports spotlight part 2
Sports Spotlight: Steve Adams – rediscovering the love for baseball
evng spts
Evening Sportscast 8/10/22
steve adams
Sports Spotlight - Steve Adams