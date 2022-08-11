Rate decreases announced for Basic Electric customers

Transmission lines
Transmission lines(Courtesy: Basin Electric)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A spokesperson with Basic Electric said its energy use costs will be dropping for its members.

Citing better than expected profits this year, Basin Electric’s board said it will be dropping prices by an average of one mill per megawatt hour. The rate decrease will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The co-op’s board said this will come to more than $33 million in savings that year alone for its roughly 3 million customers.

The co-op’s board is also giving customers a total of $15 million in credit, which should be distributed on bill statements this month.

“One of the unique benefits of the cooperative is that when a co-op does well financially, its members do, too. The margins generated at the cooperative benefit every single member at the end of the line,” said Basin Electric CEO and general manager Todd Telesz.

