Public hearing on critical race theory next month

Critical Race Theory
Critical Race Theory
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a public hearing on Critical Race Theory next month at the State Capitol.

The meeting is in part to collect input from the public and interested parties. Last year, the State Legislature banned the teaching of CRT in public schools, so this hearing isn’t about whether CRT should be taught in schools. Rather, it’s a hearing to give the public an opportunity to comment on the administrative rules as they’ve been written.

“I don’t think, in the large majority of our school districts or school buildings, I don’t believe Critical Race is being taught or endorsed. I think there has been some examples that have been shared with some of our legislators of professional development training for our teachers that may be in that gray area,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

After the Department of Public Instruction writes the administrative rules, they will need to be approved by the Legislature. The meeting will be held on September 8th at 9:30 am in the Peace Garden Room at the State Capitol.

