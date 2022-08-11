North Dakota celebrates National Farmer’s Market Week

National Farmer’s Market Week
National Farmer’s Market Week(KFYR-TV)
By Bella kraft
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fresh handpicked vegetables weren’t hard to come by on Wednesday. In celebration of National Farmer’s Market week, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture brought in crafters and producers from across the state for one giant market.

“By doing this gives the public and the vendor the ability to interact. Get feedback maybe tweak it, maybe figure that they have a home run here and all they have to do is take it that next step,” said North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Katherine Pedergast has been involved as a vendor with Pride of Dakota since 2018. She makes baby booties and has written seven children’s books, one of her best sellers “Pickles the Dog” has a local connection.

“She was originally from Minot, North Dakota during the 2011 flood. She kept getting returned to the shelter over and over and a family member of mine ended up with her. She is just a really great dog so I decided to write some stories about her and that kind of expanded to other books,” said Pedergast.

People looking to get involved in started their own business can utilize resources offered by the ND Department of Agriculture. Resources such as creating business and marketing plans and budgets are offered through their Pride of Dakota program.

“We’ll help you, we’ll find out where you want to go and at that point we take that path and help people succeed,” said Goehring.

Products at the market ranged from handmade soaps, produce, quilt decorations, to freeze dried candy. Goehring said many other states look to North Dakota’s Pride of Dakota program because the success it has brought to many companies, such as Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

“I think its great to shop local and support our local businesses and keep our communities going,” said Pedergast.

Over 40 vendors and food trucks participated in the event.

Pride of Dakota has more than 500 companies.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
Attorneys have been asked to submit arguments for Isaak's appeal.
ND Supreme Court asks attorneys to submit arguments to dismiss or suspend Chad Isaak’s appeal
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Direct flights from XWA Williston to Las Vegas set to start in September.
Williston to Vegas: Sun Country to provide direct flights starting September 8

Latest News

I Can Swim Camp
Swim Camp in Bismarck for children with disabilities
Missouri River
Missouri River analysis helped local stakeholders discuss pursuing the waterway’s benefits
Cara Mund
Race for U.S. House of Representatives: Incumbent and challenger responds to Cara Mund
The first session focused on public safety in the city of Minot, which takes up about half the...
Minot leaders hold public safety Q&A