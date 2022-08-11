North Dakota celebrates National Farmer’s Market Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fresh handpicked vegetables weren’t hard to come by on Wednesday. In celebration of National Farmer’s Market week, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture brought in crafters and producers from across the state for one giant market.

“By doing this gives the public and the vendor the ability to interact. Get feedback maybe tweak it, maybe figure that they have a home run here and all they have to do is take it that next step,” said North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Katherine Pedergast has been involved as a vendor with Pride of Dakota since 2018. She makes baby booties and has written seven children’s books, one of her best sellers “Pickles the Dog” has a local connection.

“She was originally from Minot, North Dakota during the 2011 flood. She kept getting returned to the shelter over and over and a family member of mine ended up with her. She is just a really great dog so I decided to write some stories about her and that kind of expanded to other books,” said Pedergast.

People looking to get involved in started their own business can utilize resources offered by the ND Department of Agriculture. Resources such as creating business and marketing plans and budgets are offered through their Pride of Dakota program.

“We’ll help you, we’ll find out where you want to go and at that point we take that path and help people succeed,” said Goehring.

Products at the market ranged from handmade soaps, produce, quilt decorations, to freeze dried candy. Goehring said many other states look to North Dakota’s Pride of Dakota program because the success it has brought to many companies, such as Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

“I think its great to shop local and support our local businesses and keep our communities going,” said Pedergast.

Over 40 vendors and food trucks participated in the event.

Pride of Dakota has more than 500 companies.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.