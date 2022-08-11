Local schools talk about using local beef

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kitchen Managers from around the state gathered to learn more about using local beef in school lunch programs.

Variety is the spice of life, and these school kitchen managers are learning about new ways to incorporate locally raised North Dakota beef into their cafeterias. The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota worked with the North Dakota Department of Instruction to show schools the benefits of working with beef.

They said it adds variety to school menus, but that’s not the only benefit.

“Another benefit is availability, it’s right out your backdoor. There are ranchers all over the state who are willing to help out the schools and with commodity beef it can be tough to source it,” said August Heupel with the IBAND Board of Directors.

Some schools have already used North Dakota beef in their school lunch programs and have positive reviews.

“I thought it was a great idea, less fat, and the flavor was totally different,” said Fessenden-Bowdon High School kitchen manager Tammie Seibold.

Heupel said there is one drawback to using local beef instead of commodity beef.

“The only difference is it’s coming in raw product, whereas if commercial, sometimes it comes off the truck and say, you want to have sloppy Joes, it’s already crumbled, pre-seasoned, just add water and heat it up. So, here we’re actually taking raw burger and having to make it, start to finish,” said Heupel.

But even that isn’t enough of a deterrent for some cooks.

“I like adding my own flavoring. You know like, for the sloppy Joes, I have my own recipe that I go by and I like adding my flavoring instead,” said Seibold.

The meeting included recipe sharing, and a question-and-answer session with Rebecca Polson, a culinarian out of Minneapolis. Representatives of South 40 Beef and Bowden Meat Processing also spoke with the kitchen staff for collaborative problem solving.

The kitchen managers took a break during the noon hour for, you guessed it, a hamburger lunch. If you’d like to bring North Dakota beef to your school, go to I-BAND.org for more information.

