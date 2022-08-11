Inflation is down, but will it continue to drop?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released an update on inflation today, and it’s down overall but driven heavily in by a drop in fuel.

Across the U.S. we are finally starting to see inflation rates come down, the Consumer Price Index reports that inflation has cooled off from its 40-year high of 9.1% to 8.5%. But this is driven mostly by a drop in fuel prices, and it might be too early to celebrate.

“But don’t think this is going to be like ‘Oh down 50 cents this month in gas, down 50 cents next month’ because hurricane season is in front of us now,” said Eugene Graner of Heartland Investor Services.

While the oil and gas industry has showed some relief at least for now, prices in the grocery store won’t be as quick to fall.

“A lot of your cereal companies your bread makers, they’ve already procured their supplies earlier in the year at elevated prices. So it’s going to take time to work that through the chain, so to speak,” added Eugene.

Some people think it’s a start but not enough to influence their bottom line.

“It’s progress from my bill last month I would say, when I do my grocery shopping. So yeah, it definitely does help, it’s nice to see it going back down again rather than where it was. That high, it was a little bit kind of nerve racking there for a bit on top of everything,” said Bismarck resident Tearney Johnson.

Others wonder why the inflation was out of control in the first place.

“I’m glad to see prices going down, but we really need to understand why they went up in the first place. There’s a lot of reasons out there but the major factor is price gouging by major corporations,” said Don Morrison of Bismarck.

Eugene Graner said we can expect to see inflation drop again in August, leaving the worst of inflation behind us, and adds gas prices should continue to drop barring any major hurricanes in the gulf over the next three months. Graner also said the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates but will use a different approach and raise them by smaller increments.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.