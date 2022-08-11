Horse Therapy in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Serenity Therapeutic Equine program, or STEP, is based south of Minot and works with people with physical disabilities.

STEP runs for ten weeks in the summer. Parents we talked to said they love it because it’s physical therapy, but the kids see it as just playing games. It draws volunteers from the community like Buddy Walker.

“I’m a chaplain so we do quite a bit of counseling with people and interventions. So growing up around horses and seeing the two work together... is fascinating to me so I wanted to observe,” said Walker.

Therapy Riding Instructor Kristi Schaefer said that they average 10-30 riders a year in once a week sessions.

“I started volunteering when I was fifteen and really fell in love with the whole process, and it’s just been a passion of mine ever since. So as I get older I continue to work through it and now I have my own program here and we’ve been here 11 years,” said Schaefer.

The games they play help the kids develop balance and mobility. Options range from placing rings, to jousting, or shooting hoops.

“Definitely after this exposure I’m going to be inquiring to see if there’s anyone that does anything like this in our area in east Texas where I’m going to be settling, and if not perhaps talk to some horse lovers and maybe some professionals in either social work or physical therapy,” said Walker.

The horses and riders were dressed in costumes for this session because it’s the last one of the year. The program will be back next year to continue serving the community.

