Fill the Bus starts next week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Getting kids ready to go back to school can be costly, and not everybody has the ability to pay. That’s where the “Fill the Bus” campaign comes in. Now in its 26th year, the event allows community members to donate supplies so that all kids get off to a great start.

Backpacks, pencil boxes, markers, and headphones are just some of the items needed most. The campaign begins on August 17th, and all of supplies will be distributed to students in Bismarck-Mandan and surrounding communities on the first day of school. Parents of children who need the assist can contact their school.

“They’re worried that they can’t make ends meet, we have several families reach out and say I’m a little concerned about going into this school year. That I’m not going to be able to pay for my children’s supplies. And we never want there to be any hurdles or obstacles for families to be able to ensure their kids can thrive while in school,” said Bismarck Public School development director Stacey Lang.

Drop your donations off at either North or South Red Carpet carwash locations from 6am to 6pm starting next Wednesday, or online anytime.

