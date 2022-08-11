Fargo School Board votes 7-2 to no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The wrestling match over the Pledge of Allegiance at Fargo School Board meetings has reached a resolution. In a 7-2 vote on Tuesday, the school board moved to not recite the pledge before their meetings.

The debate goes back to February when a motion to have the Pledge recited at meetings, brought forward by board member David Paulson, died for a lack of a motion for a second. The matter worked its way back to a March board meeting, where it passed. The Pledge has been recited at the start of each board meeting since April 12.

Board Vice President Seth Holden then requested that the issue be discussed again at the board meeting on August 9, saying he wanted to rescind the March decision after hearing comments from board members and the public. Holden said the Pledge of Allegiance doesn’t align with the school district’s diversity, equity and inclusion values.

The decision to not say the Pledge doesn’t sit well with all who attended Tuesday’s board meeting. Paulson said, “The pledge isn’t a show of our patriotism, it’s an affirmation of a our commitment to a greater cause, and that cause is freedom.”

On Thursday, Perrie Schafer, the Chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party released the following statement in response to this week’s vote by the Fargo School Board to exclude the Pledge of Allegiance from School Board meetings:

“The Fargo School Board vote is an affront to our American values and all who have sacrificed in protecting our freedoms. The claim by the School Board that the Pledge of Allegiance violates their so-called diversity code is nothing short of laughable when you consider that our flag symbolizes a country that is the most diverse and tolerant nation on earth and one that ensures equal opportunity for all. This vote underscores the importance of electing Republicans up and down the ballot this November — and in all local races going forward. We cannot get complacent. We must run good candidates, and they must serve our values to put a stop the radical liberal agenda that is harming our children and the future of our state.”

