Detroit man in custody after police say they found hundreds of fentanyl pills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 29-year-old is in custody on a $100,000 cash bond after police say he intended to deliver fentanyl in Bismarck.

Police say they were watching W Bowen Ave. and S Anderson St. when they saw what appeared to be a drug deal between a woman and Derwin Andrews. The woman told police Andrews sold her 10 fentanyl pills Tuesday and had sold her more than 300 fentanyl pills in the past.

Police say they searched the room Andrews stayed in with consent of the homeowner and found more than 200 fentanyl pills.

He’s charged with intention to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to deliver opioids, and tampering with evidence. Andrews told police he was from Detroit but visiting his girlfriend in Bismarck.

A DEA spokesperson says Detroit is part of a pipeline that funnels fentanyl to Minnesota and the Dakotas. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.

