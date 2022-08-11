CHI Williston, Bismarck add digital PET/CT scan service

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - CHI St Alexius Health in Williston and Bismarck are adding a new service to better help those with cancer.

Both sites will now offer digital PET/CT scans, which can detect and monitor trace amounts of cancer faster than traditional CT scans. They are also able to provide accurate imaging that accounts for body movement such as breathing and reduced radiation exposure.

Officials say these state-of-the-art machines will help provide doctors with more accurate treatment for patients.

“We can [complete the scan] in about 12 minutes. It was 25 to 40 minutes before in the traditional. The imaging quality is much better. We have a 400-mile referral radius. People travel from over 200 miles to have their cancer treatment here, so the fact that we can monitor their progress and make sure that their cancer is being treated appropriately or in remission is fabulous. It’s very exciting” said Marti Volz, Director of Ancillary Services for CHI St. Alexius Williston.

Prior to these machines, the closest available service was in Fargo. There are no digital PET/CT scanners in Montana.

The service is now available in Bismarck. Williston’s machine is expected to be online on Aug. 17.

A referral is required for a digital PET/CT scan. For more information, contact the Bismarck office at 701-530-7000 or Williston at 701-774-7464.

