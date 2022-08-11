Bismarck Youthworks joins two other certified youth shelter care sites in the state

Bismarck Youthworks
Bismarck Youthworks(KFYR-TV)
By Bella kraft
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Youthworks became a certified shelter care site for youth on Monday. This will simplify bill paying and allow the shelter to partner with mobile crisis units.

This time of year, many kids need things to get ready for back to school. Backpacks and pencils are common, but some in the community need food and a safe place to stay.

“These certified shelter care sites really support child safety and well being and really help strengthen and stabilize families,” said licensing and level of care administrator Brittany Fode.

Youth shelters in the state can now go through a certification process to help provide more support to youth in need. The Bismarck Youthworks was certified on Monday. While its services are essentially the same, the certification helps better fund the program.

“It does change our billing a bit, so we will be utilizing a daily rate billing which will be new for us, from how we previously contracted. And so, we have made those adjustments on our end. But the services themselves the way we work and intervene with the youth - that will be really similar to what we have done for the last 15 years,” said Youthworks development director Emily Yanish.

The Department of Human Services dispatches mobile crisis units which assess and mediate family crisis situations. If a youth placement is needed, Youthworks steps in to provide care.

“I really think that use of the certified temporary shelter care can prevent foster placements by addressing immediate needs while supports and services are put in place for families,” said Fode.

There are two other certified youth shelter care sites in North Dakota, located in Williston and Dickinson.

Bismarck Youthworks serves about 200 children per year.

