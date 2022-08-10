Williams County officials discuss second amendment sanctuary proclamation

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County officials and a group looking to make the county a second amendment sanctuary met Wednesday to discuss passage of a resolution.

The Sons of Liberty is pushing commissioners to sign a proclamation that would consider any federal acts, laws, and executive orders that infringe on gun rights illegal in Williams County. The resolution also includes allowing the sheriff to arrest federal agents that violate state law. Commissioner Barry Ramberg, a member of the Sons, said the resolution is similar to what has passed in other counties.

“I really don’t see a downside just to saying we support this,” said Ramberg.

State’s attorney Karen Prout told the Sons that she could not recommend signing it as-is because it would be hard to enforce.

“The federal courts have said there is some stuff that’s constitutional and some stuff that is unconstitutional. If it’s unconstitutional, then it is invalid and we won’t enforce that. That’s a given, but that is not what [the resolution] says,” said Prout.

Sheriff Verlan Kvande did not directly say whether he supports the resolution. However, he told the Sons of Liberty that he does not and will not support any confiscation of firearms if it were ordered.

After nearly 90 minutes of discussion, changes were made to the resolution, making it up to the board’s discretion whether to follow federal laws instead of automatically invalidating them.

Prout gave her support for the final wording, which is expected to be presented to the board of commissioners at a later meeting.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.