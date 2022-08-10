WHO: COVID-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9% in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable, according to the latest weekly pandemic report released by the World Health Organization Wednesday.

The U.N. health agency said there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last week and nearly 7 million new infections. The Western Pacific reported a 30% jump in cases while Africa reported a 46% drop. Cases also fell by more than 20% in the Americas and the Middle East.

The number of new deaths rose by 19% in the Middle East, while dropping by more than 70% in Africa, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas.

Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a...
Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region.(Andy Wong | AP Photo/Andy Wong))

The WHO said that the omicron subvariant BA.5 remains dominant globally, accounting for nearly 70% of all virus sequences shared with the world’s biggest publicly available virus database. The agency said other omicron subvariants, including BA.4 and BA.2, appear to be decreasing in prevalence as BA.5 takes over.

The WHO cautioned that its assessment of COVID-19 trends remains compromised by countries dropping many of their testing, surveillance and sequencing efforts as most countries have relaxed pandemic controls.

Still, Chinese authorities have announced new restrictions this week, after finding COVID-19 cases in the tourist island of Hainan and in Tibet. Earlier this week, the Chinese government shut down Lhasa’s Potala Palace, the traditional home of the Dalai Lama, and also locked down Haikou, the capital of Hainan, in addition to several other cities including the beach resort Sanya.

About 80,000 tourists were stranded this week in Sanya after Chinese officials declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and required people to test negative five times within a week before being allowed to leave.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government sent a first planeload of 125 tourists out of Sanya and said other flights would be organized to fly out tourists in batches once they fulfilled the criteria to leave.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
Attorneys have been asked to submit arguments for Isaak's appeal.
ND Supreme Court asks attorneys to submit arguments to dismiss or suspend Chad Isaak’s appeal
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Life sentence for Tammy Longie in death of foster child
Tokio woman sentenced to life in prison in foster child’s death

Latest News

A potential hate crime incident is being investigated in Washington D.C. (WUSA, PROVIDED...
GRAPHIC: Police investigate alleged anti-gay monkeypox attack
Electric vehicle charging station
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to ND
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden on burn pits: My son was a victim