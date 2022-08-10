Velva football taking pride in offensive line size, young skill position players

By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - The Velva football team graduated four seniors after a trip to the Class B quarterfinal last season.

One of the four, Kaden Chadwick, signed to play lineman at NDSU. The other three left gaps at skill positions.

The sophomore pair of Ben Schepp and Hank Bodine at quarterback and running back are expected to fill those positions, players say.

“As a senior you try to take these guys under your wing and teach them how to do it the right way, so that they can carry it on and have sucess as well,” said Preston Kraft, a senior wide receiver/defensive back.

Four of the five Aggies starting offensive linemen are seniors. The players say the work ethic “in the trenches” is built on the football field and on the fields at home.

“Our offensive line, with the strength and experience coming back, it’ll be a good show... after practice, everyone is going out in the field and doing their (chores). It’s ‘no time off,’ then they’re coming back and working here,” said Kyle Sandy, a senior offensive and defensive lineman.

Velva opens the season against Hazen on August 19 in Velva.

