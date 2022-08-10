Pro’s Pointer - “Match the Hatch”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -There’s a saying in fishing that goes, “match the hatch”. Johnnie Candle has an excellent reminder of that saying in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, “now that August is here it’s fare to say that most folks consider this the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ and it seems that fishing can get rather difficult this time of the year. You know you can’t blame it all on the weather. The biggest part of the problem is that mother nature has provided the fish we’re trying to catch with the biggest smorgasbord in the world. Every fish that hatched this spring is now food for walleye, pike or bass that we would like to catch. Young of the year perch, white bass, crappies, blue gills, skipjacks, sheephead they’re all just about two and a half inches long. All season I’ve been having great luck on this size seven crankbait but now that the fish are feeding on smaller bait I’ve had much more success on this size number five. The same when is comes to spinners and slow death rigs. This four inch worm was really good earlier this year but lately pinching them down to that two to two and a half inch size had produced much better catches. Once again it’s a perfect illustration that bigger is not always better especially when you know the fish are feeding on bait that’s only about two inches long. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

