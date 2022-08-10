Project Bee to hold “Shelterpalooza” volunteering event

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Project Bee announced its first annual “Shelterpalooza” Day of Volunteering.

They are currently preparing for the second season of the Winter Warming Center.

“Especially here when it gets cold and you really need some help or really need some diapers or anything that’s not a time to be struggling especially not with babies or kids or anything, so I would honestly encourage everyone to volunteer because even though it will get done it’s just the more people come in the more offers the more it spreads then that would be great,” said Kiera Jackson.

The center is for families in need during the harsh winters in Minot.

Shelterpalooza will be for volunteers to help set up the bunk beds, wrap diapers, clean up the outside area, and much more.

“Next week August 17th we are having Shelterpalooza and so we are just inviting the community, businesses, and individuals to come out and help us volunteer to get the shelter ready for our Winter Warming Center,” said Brooke Yaschyshyn.

This lot was donated to the Project Bee Foundation for residents utilizing the shelter and for volunteers.

