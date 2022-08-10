Project Bee to hold “Shelterpalooza” volunteering event

Shelterpalooza will be for volunteers to help Project Bee set up the bunk beds, wrap diapers,...
Shelterpalooza will be for volunteers to help Project Bee set up the bunk beds, wrap diapers, clean up the outside area, and much more.(none)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Project Bee announced its first annual “Shelterpalooza” Day of Volunteering.

They are currently preparing for the second season of the Winter Warming Center.

“Especially here when it gets cold and you really need some help or really need some diapers or anything that’s not a time to be struggling especially not with babies or kids or anything, so I would honestly encourage everyone to volunteer because even though it will get done it’s just the more people come in the more offers the more it spreads then that would be great,” said Kiera Jackson.

The center is for families in need during the harsh winters in Minot.

Shelterpalooza will be for volunteers to help set up the bunk beds, wrap diapers, clean up the outside area, and much more.

“Next week August 17th we are having Shelterpalooza and so we are just inviting the community, businesses, and individuals to come out and help us volunteer to get the shelter ready for our Winter Warming Center,” said Brooke Yaschyshyn.

This lot was donated to the Project Bee Foundation for residents utilizing the shelter and for volunteers.

For more information on volunteering or resources they offer, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
Attorneys have been asked to submit arguments for Isaak's appeal.
ND Supreme Court asks attorneys to submit arguments to dismiss or suspend Chad Isaak’s appeal
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Direct flights from XWA Williston to Las Vegas set to start in September.
Williston to Vegas: Sun Country to provide direct flights starting September 8

Latest News

The governors are asking the president to "allow travel to return to normal and stop hurting...
Burgum joins other governors in urging president to stop vaccination requirements for travelers
Staff say First District Health Unit accepts anyone with or without insurance to make sure that...
First District Health Unit encouraging vaccination as school year nears
Panos cited a family obligation in his reason for leaving. Ron Henke will serve as interim...
NDDOT Director Bill Panos resigns
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance