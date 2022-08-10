North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site

New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there.

Red River Women’s Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block a trigger law in North Dakota that, as in many other states, was set to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent establishing a nationwide right to abortion. But owner Tammi Kromenaker, with the aid of some $1 million in donations, worked anyway to find a new location just a couple miles away in Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

Volunteer escorts in rainbow vests and umbrellas stood ready to walk patients inside, while a handful of protesters demonstrated.

Kromenaker, in a text message, confirmed the clinic’s opening, saying she and employees “mourn leaving North Dakota” after 24 years there.

“We had worked night and day in order to be ready to see patients in the case that we did not get relief from our trigger ban challenge,” Kromenaker said. “We are so grateful to the many volunteers who helped make this move a seamless reality.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
Attorneys have been asked to submit arguments for Isaak's appeal.
ND Supreme Court asks attorneys to submit arguments to dismiss or suspend Chad Isaak’s appeal
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Direct flights from XWA Williston to Las Vegas set to start in September.
Williston to Vegas: Sun Country to provide direct flights starting September 8

Latest News

Shelterpalooza will be for volunteers to help Project Bee set up the bunk beds, wrap diapers,...
Project Bee to hold “Shelterpalooza” volunteering event
The governors are asking the president to "allow travel to return to normal and stop hurting...
Burgum joins other governors in urging president to stop vaccination requirements for travelers
Staff say First District Health Unit accepts anyone with or without insurance to make sure that...
First District Health Unit encouraging vaccination as school year nears
Panos cited a family obligation in his reason for leaving. Ron Henke will serve as interim...
NDDOT Director Bill Panos resigns