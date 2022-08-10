Nedrose football seeing consistent improvement entering sixth full season

In their six full seasons, the Nedrose Cardinals have made the playoffs three times and notched...
In their six full seasons, the Nedrose Cardinals have made the playoffs three times and notched the team’s first winning season in 2021. Nedrose opens the season Aug. 26 against Shiloh Christian.(none)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Six years ago, Nedrose football defeated Berthold, 6-0, for the Cardinals’ first win in program history.

They finished the season 1-7.

Since, the Cardinals have made the playoffs three times and notched the team’s first winning season in 2021.

“I’ve been with the program for almost all of its development. I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations but I think we’ve come a long way,” said Mitch Heinert, a senior tight end and defensive end.

Sawyer Bloms, a junior, is the only returner on the offensive line. Coaches expressed excitement around the growth of Keaton Cole, a junior wide receiver and defensive back.

Nedrose opens the season Aug. 26 against Shiloh Christian. The first week is the scheduled bye week.

“I always looked forward to (the bye week) being in the middle-to-the-end of the season. Last year, we had it before a big game the next week, so it was another week to prepare. Now we have another week to get that foundation for our program,” said Josh Kalamaha, a senior quarterback and free safety.

The Cardinals play at Washburn on Aug. 12 for a preseason scrimmage.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
Attorneys have been asked to submit arguments for Isaak's appeal.
ND Supreme Court asks attorneys to submit arguments to dismiss or suspend Chad Isaak’s appeal
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Direct flights from XWA Williston to Las Vegas set to start in September.
Williston to Vegas: Sun Country to provide direct flights starting September 8

Latest News

The DLB girls golf team returns three state qualifiers from last season after a tenth-place...
Des Lacs-Burlington girls golf team returns three state qualifiers from 2021
10PM Sportscast 8/9/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/9/2022
Four of the five Velva Aggies starting offensive linemen are seniors. The players say the work...
Velva football taking pride in offensive line size, young skill position players
Minot State Women's Hockey will play either a top 10-ranked team or conference opponent in...
Minot State women’s hockey releases “toughest schedule in program history”