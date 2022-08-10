Nedrose football seeing consistent improvement entering sixth full season

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Six years ago, Nedrose football defeated Berthold, 6-0, for the Cardinals’ first win in program history.

They finished the season 1-7.

Since, the Cardinals have made the playoffs three times and notched the team’s first winning season in 2021.

“I’ve been with the program for almost all of its development. I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations but I think we’ve come a long way,” said Mitch Heinert, a senior tight end and defensive end.

Sawyer Bloms, a junior, is the only returner on the offensive line. Coaches expressed excitement around the growth of Keaton Cole, a junior wide receiver and defensive back.

Nedrose opens the season Aug. 26 against Shiloh Christian. The first week is the scheduled bye week.

“I always looked forward to (the bye week) being in the middle-to-the-end of the season. Last year, we had it before a big game the next week, so it was another week to prepare. Now we have another week to get that foundation for our program,” said Josh Kalamaha, a senior quarterback and free safety.

The Cardinals play at Washburn on Aug. 12 for a preseason scrimmage.

