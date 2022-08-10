ND Game and Fish schedules public talks on Chronic Wasting Disease

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will host three public meetings this month to discuss the chronic wasting disease.

Since last year, an intradepartmental CWD Task Force has been conducting a situational analysis of the issue.

CWD presents a serious concern for the long-term health of our big game population.

The meetings will include a formal presentation on the history, current status, and future of CWD in North Dakota.

You can find more information on the times and locations of the meetings here.

