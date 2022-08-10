Minot State women’s hockey releases “toughest schedule in program history”

Minot State Women's Hockey will play either a top 10-ranked team or conference opponent in every game of the regular season.(none)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State Athletics revealed the 2022-2023 women’s hockey schedule Tuesday afternoon.

“Competition-wise, this will be our toughest strength of schedule in program history,” said Coach Ryan Miner.

MSU will play either a top 10-ranked team or conference opponent in every game of the regular season.

Last season, the Beavers fell to Midland University in the ACHA national semifinal.

University of Jamestown enters the Women’s Midwest College Hockey conference this season: “We look forward to building an in-state rivalry,” said Miner.

Defending national champions Liberty University host Minot State for a three-game series in January.

“The Maysa Arena will be the place to be as we will be hosting Top 5 opponents,” said Miner.

The season opens in an exhibition against North Alberta Institute of Technology on September 30 at MAYSA Arena.

For more information, visit the release on the Minot State Athletic Department website.

