Minot Pollinator Project creating habitat on city’s lone roundabout

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Pollinator Project has planted five pollinator gardens in different locations across town.

The goal is to provide a much-needed habitat for pollinating insects in the community.

Organizers with the project are working with Minot Park District and Lowe’s Garden Center to care for the gardens.

On Tuesday they started a garden at the roundabout on 13th Street and 31st Avenue SE.

“Kind of a win-win we aim to plant pollinator habitats so that bees and butterflies have food sources and habitat sources across the community and then this is also a way for us to beautify the community,” said Tim Baumann, project organizer.

