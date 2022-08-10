KFYR’s Cliff Naylor receives ‘Pioneer Award’

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) – A big honor for one of our own.

Cliff Naylor was presented the “Pioneer Award” at the North Dakota Broadcasters Association annual conference on Wednesday.

The NDBA “Pioneer” award is given to a broadcaster whose contribution to the industry promises to have enduring value throughout North Dakota in Television or Radio. The Pioneer recipient has made significant and lasting contributions to North Dakota broadcasting.

Naylor joins a long list of KFYR employees to receive this award, including Tom Barr, Rog Higgins, Al Gustin, Dick Heidt, and Dwayne Walker.

Naylor began his broadcasting career in 1977. He’s earned two Emmys and garnered six Emmy nominations, along with 10 Eric Sevareid awards. He’s instructed scores of young journalists on the basics of videography, helping them build a foundation for their careers.

Naylor is also well-known for his “Off the Beaten Path” television series, and subsequent “Dakota Daytrips” books.

All of us with Your News Leader congratulate our colleague Cliff Naylor on this well-deserved honor!

