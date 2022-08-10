KFYR’s Cliff Naylor receives ‘Pioneer Award’

KFYR's Cliff Naylor was presented the "Pioneer Award" at the North Dakota Broadcasters...
KFYR's Cliff Naylor was presented the "Pioneer Award" at the North Dakota Broadcasters Association annual conference on Wednesday.(none)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) – A big honor for one of our own.

Cliff Naylor was presented the “Pioneer Award” at the North Dakota Broadcasters Association annual conference on Wednesday.

The NDBA “Pioneer” award is given to a broadcaster whose contribution to the industry promises to have enduring value throughout North Dakota in Television or Radio. The Pioneer recipient has made significant and lasting contributions to North Dakota broadcasting.

Naylor joins a long list of KFYR employees to receive this award, including Tom Barr, Rog Higgins, Al Gustin, Dick Heidt, and Dwayne Walker.

Naylor began his broadcasting career in 1977. He’s earned two Emmys and garnered six Emmy nominations, along with 10 Eric Sevareid awards. He’s instructed scores of young journalists on the basics of videography, helping them build a foundation for their careers.

Naylor is also well-known for his “Off the Beaten Path” television series, and subsequent “Dakota Daytrips” books.

All of us with Your News Leader congratulate our colleague Cliff Naylor on this well-deserved honor!

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
Attorneys have been asked to submit arguments for Isaak's appeal.
ND Supreme Court asks attorneys to submit arguments to dismiss or suspend Chad Isaak’s appeal
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Direct flights from XWA Williston to Las Vegas set to start in September.
Williston to Vegas: Sun Country to provide direct flights starting September 8

Latest News

Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
Shelterpalooza will be for volunteers to help Project Bee set up the bunk beds, wrap diapers,...
Project Bee to hold “Shelterpalooza” volunteering event
The governors are asking the president to "allow travel to return to normal and stop hurting...
Burgum joins other governors in urging president to stop vaccination requirements for travelers