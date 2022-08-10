Homeless shelter in Bismarck seeking to be included in 2023 budget

Homeless shelter in Bismarck seeking to be included in 2023 budget
Homeless shelter in Bismarck seeking to be included in 2023 budget(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is seeking to be included in Bismarck’s 2023 budget.

The city budgeted $250,000 for United Way in both 2020 and 2021, but United Way didn’t ask to receive the funds in 2021 due to a one-time Covid payment from the federal government. Now, United Way is asking to receive the funds originally allocated for 2021, and to be included again in the city’s 2023 budget.

“We want to be able to get into the 2023 budget because right now, as of July 6th, we haven’t been able to be open during the daytime. Because we don’t have that funding right now. And so, we are now only open from 8:00 pm to 8:00 am,” said Jena Gullo, executive director of the Missouri Slope United Way.

In the meantime, Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is gearing up for their Day of Caring, in which volunteers work with agencies within Bismarck-Mandan to address community needs. Day of Caring is Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Wheat for Mitch in Hettinger
Hettinger family harvests ‘field of faith’ in son’s memory

Latest News

The meetings will include a formal presentation on the history, current status, and future of...
ND Game and Fish schedules public talks on Chronic Wasting Disease
pros pointer
Pro’s Pointer - “Match the Hatch”
evening sports
Evening Sportscast 8/9/22
evening wx
Evening Weather 8/9/22