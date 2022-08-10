Homeless shelter in Bismarck seeking to be included in 2023 budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is seeking to be included in Bismarck’s 2023 budget.



The city budgeted $250,000 for United Way in both 2020 and 2021, but United Way didn’t ask to receive the funds in 2021 due to a one-time Covid payment from the federal government. Now, United Way is asking to receive the funds originally allocated for 2021, and to be included again in the city’s 2023 budget.



“We want to be able to get into the 2023 budget because right now, as of July 6th, we haven’t been able to be open during the daytime. Because we don’t have that funding right now. And so, we are now only open from 8:00 pm to 8:00 am,” said Jena Gullo, executive director of the Missouri Slope United Way.



In the meantime, Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is gearing up for their Day of Caring, in which volunteers work with agencies within Bismarck-Mandan to address community needs. Day of Caring is Wednesday.



