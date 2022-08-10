First District Health Unit encouraging vaccination as school year nears

Staff say First District Health Unit accepts anyone with or without insurance to make sure that...
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - First District Health Unit is raising awareness for vaccination in the weeks leading up to the school year.

They bring up that school is more close quarters than the kids had over the summer so it’s important to take precautions to prevent the diseases that we have vaccines for.

“Viruses and bacteria can all spread pretty easily and rapidly so we want to make sure the ones we can prevent with vaccines aren’t introduced into our schools,” said Lacey McNichols, public health nurse.

Staff say First District Health Unit accepts anyone with or without insurance to make sure that everyone can get the shots that they need.

