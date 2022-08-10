Dunn County Votes Down Tax Increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents of the Dunn County Ambulance District voted down a tax increase Tuesday, in a move that could impact emergency services in their area. It was a resounding defeat. The votes were 230 no, 69 yes.

The Killdeer Ambulance Board president says the money was needed to maintain the service at its current level, and without it, they’ll have to find the money elsewhere — perhaps from the county. Otherwise, she says they’re looking at layoffs.

Dunn County Auditor and Treasurer Tracey Dolezal says the board will meet on Monday to discuss their options.

